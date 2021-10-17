Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

