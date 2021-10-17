Axa S.A. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Axa S.A. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.75 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

