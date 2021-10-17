Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,790 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 21,218.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

