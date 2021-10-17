Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $340.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

