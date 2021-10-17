Axa S.A. Sells 27,200 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 76.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $208.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

