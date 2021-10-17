The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

