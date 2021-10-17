Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.79 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

