Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

