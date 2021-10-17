Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.24. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 481 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNNEF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

