Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRSS opened at $17.50 on Friday. Crossroads Systems has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

