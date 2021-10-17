Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declines By 48.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,166.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CNSWF stock opened at $1,750.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,003.35 and a twelve month high of $1,841.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,692.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,564.08.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 55.12%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.