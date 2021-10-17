Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $10.14 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

