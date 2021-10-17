Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.60 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

