Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $191.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.96. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

