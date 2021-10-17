Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

