Cipher Reaches Market Cap of $140,269.19 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $140,269.19 and $1,543.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00513907 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.22 or 0.01097697 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

