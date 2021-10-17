RioDeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $14.92 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $8.02 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00205974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 290,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

