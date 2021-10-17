BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $108,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $7,525,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,709 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ opened at $57.69 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.