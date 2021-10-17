Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 380,438 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $619,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.