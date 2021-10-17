AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.74

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.74 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.92). AO World shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.95), with a volume of 1,056,105 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AO shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

