Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,928.07

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.07 and traded as high as $1,982.92. Straumann shares last traded at $1,982.92, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,934.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,928.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,685.07.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

