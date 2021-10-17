Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $10.33. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 280,061 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.86 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

