Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $237,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 124,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $743.45 million, a PE ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

