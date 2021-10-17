Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

