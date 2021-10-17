CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 122.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $139,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE CIXX opened at $21.63 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

