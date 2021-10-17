Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,608,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,033,000 after buying an additional 523,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

