Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $253.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

