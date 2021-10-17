Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 86.6% in September

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ARDC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

