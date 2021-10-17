JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.95. The company has a market cap of £193.49 million and a PE ratio of -1,059.52. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.39 ($1.36).

