Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Up 88.0% in September

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APSG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 36.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

