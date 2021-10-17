APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.48.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $790.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $817.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $687.85 and its 200 day moving average is $591.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

