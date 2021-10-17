APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,200 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

