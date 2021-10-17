APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 42,200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

