APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 113,200 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

