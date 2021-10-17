DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after buying an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after buying an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after buying an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

