Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.