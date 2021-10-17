Toroso Investments LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

NYSE SO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

