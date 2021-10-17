Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.