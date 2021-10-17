Lossless Price Up 76.3% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00074563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00107822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,039.55 or 0.99673665 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.41 or 0.06310327 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00025738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

