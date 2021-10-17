Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $67.98 million and $5.28 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00205974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

