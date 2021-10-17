APG Asset Management N.V. Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,401 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $589.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $688.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

