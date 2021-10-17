Toroso Investments LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

