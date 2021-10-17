Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

