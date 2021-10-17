Toroso Investments LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $1,416,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

