Toroso Investments LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $451.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day moving average of $384.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

