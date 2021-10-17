Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,575 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

