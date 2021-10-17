Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.