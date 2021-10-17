Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,410 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,176.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.