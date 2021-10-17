Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 41,048 Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 69.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTPA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

