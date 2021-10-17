Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 89.8% in September

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 132,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.09. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

